Judge nearly leaves yard in Yankees’ 5-1 win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a colossal three-run homer that nearly soared out of Safeco Field, and CC Sabathia allowed one run while pitching into the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Judge’s 31st home run was memorable and nearly historic . The big slugger clobbered a hanging curveball from Seattle starter Andrew Moore (1-2) into the second deck in left field, with the ball landing three rows from the top of the stadium. No one has hit one out of Safeco during a game since the ballpark opened midway through the 1999 season.

Judge came close and continued to emerge from a post-All-Star break slump thanks to his first home run since July 7. He finished with four RBIs, including a sacrifice fly that gave New York a 2-1 lead.