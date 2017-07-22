Dad of missing teen fisherman denies negligence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The father of a teenager who disappeared with his friend while boating in the Atlantic Ocean filed is refuting a lawsuit that alleges he should have prevented the boys from taking an ill-equipped boat out to sea.

The mother of Perry Cohen filed the suit Friday against the family of Austin Stephanos. Both boys were 14 when they disappeared in 2015, launching a massive search. They were never found.

Pamela Cohen alleges Austin’s mother, his father William Blu Stephanos and grandfather should have stopped the boys and equipped the boat with a radio and other safety equipment.

Stephanos’ attorney says he was not negligent and searched for the boys by boat and helicopter.

Attorney Michael Pike told the Palm Beach Post (https://tinyurl.com/ydz9g95p) his client didn’t know the boys’ plans and that his son was in his mother’s custody. The two have been divorced for many years.