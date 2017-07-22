AP Top Sports News at 12:14 a.m. EDT
2017-07-22
Spieth 1 round away from 3rd leg of Grand Slam
Grace sets major championship record with 62 at British Open
Bryant gallops home, Cubs rally in 8th, edge Cardinals 3-2
Kyle Busch’s closing qualifying flurry lands Indy pole
Earnhardt backs wife, blames himself for ‘Clash’ debate
El Salvador’s Romero, Ceren suspended after bites
Step by halting step, Nieto walks down aisle with his wife
Santana drives in go-ahead run, Brewers end 6-game skid
Dodgers trade reliever Sergio Romo to Rays
They’re back! Grevers, Beisel return for another worlds