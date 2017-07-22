Open
Close
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Trump’s new message man deletes inconvenient tweets

Kushner discloses additional $10M in assets

Trump: USS Ford is ‘100,000-ton message to the world’

Trump asserts all agree he has ‘complete power’ to pardon

Lawmakers herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Virginia governor’s debate revolves around ‘dangerous’ Trump

US states vie for big Foxconn display panel factory

Vet groups urge House to reject plan to fix VA’s budget gap

Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.