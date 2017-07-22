Open
Close
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Trump asserts all agree he has ‘complete power’ to pardon

‘Let 1994 go’: Simpson case’s racial symbolism now a relic

Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana

Trump: USS Ford is ‘100,000-ton message to the world’

California governor turns to housing, rail after climate win

Lawmakers herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill

Strong aftershocks test nerves on Greek island after quake

Next Minneapolis police chief has deep community roots

Actor John Heard, of ‘Home Alone’ movies, dies at 71

Spieth 1 round away from 3rd leg of Grand Slam

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.