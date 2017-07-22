19-year-old Nelly Korda takes Marathon Classic lead

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nelly Korda birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon Classic.

The 19-year-old Korda, the sister of LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda and daughter of tennis major champion Petr Korda, had a 15-under 198 total at Highland Meadows. She opened with a 68 and had a 64 on Friday, the best score in the second round.

In-Kyung Kim was second after a 68.

Gerina Piller, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 70 to drop into a tie for third at 12 under with U.S. Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park (67), Lexi Thompson (69), Sandra Changkija (65), Aditi Ashok (68) and Peiyun Chien (69).

Lydia Ko, winless since her victory last year at Highland Meadows, was tied for 19th at 7 under after a 65. She also won the 2014 event.