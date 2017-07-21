‘Walking Dead’ Comic-Con panel pays tribute to late stuntman

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “The Walking Dead” panel at Comic-Con Friday almost didn’t happen after the death of a stunt performer on the show earlier this month.

Showrunner Scott Gimple started the presentation in the San Diego Convention Center’s largest exhibition hall by paying tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who was fatally injured during production in Georgia on July 12.

Gimple cited some of Bernecker’s credits and says the 33-year-old performer “was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing.”

A dozen cast members appeared at the panel alongside creator Robert Kirkman. The stars talked about their favorite moments and the challenge the British actors have faced in adopting Southern accents.

They unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming season eight and showed a retrospective of the previous 99 episodes.