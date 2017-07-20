Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells The Associated Press that the president’s lawyers “will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue.”

A person with knowledge of the process says those efforts include the political affiliations of Mueller’s investigators and their past work history.

The revelations come amid change in the president’s legal team. Spokesman Mark Corallo is no longer working with the team and New York-based attorney Mark Kasowitz is seen as a diminishing presence in the operation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Those people insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.