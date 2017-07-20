The Latest: At least 2 killed in Greek-Turkey quake

KOS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on an earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands (all times local):

3:40 a.m.

Authorities say two people have been killed and a number have been injured in a powerful earthquake that rattled Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told state-run Greek media that buildings on the island sustained structural damage in the quake that struck early Friday morning. He didn’t give further details on the deaths and injuries.

The coast guard also announced the island’s port was damaged in the quake and that a ferry en route there was not docking.

The fire department separately said three injured people had been rescued from rubble on Kos.

The 6.7-magnitude quake was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos about 1:30 a.m. Two strong aftershocks followed

