Sen. McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after clot removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. That’s where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. (GLEE’-oh-blas-TOH’-muh). The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay action on health care legislation.