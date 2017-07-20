Rombach Farms Closes: But you can keep your family tradition at a new location, Brookdale Farms in Eureka!

Not the only one bummed to hear the news about Rombach Farms in Chesterfield closing? My first thought was how many families made a tradition each year going there to get their pumpkins. A very good friend of mine is Jerry Kirk he’s the owner of Brookdale Farms in Eureka. So I called him to talk about his connection with the Rombach family and what he offers at Brookdale Farms.

Just look at that picture…you have to know Jerry is a guy who knows how to throw a party anytime of the year.

Click here to learn more about Brookdale Farms Event Barn for weddings and more

If a float on the river on a hot summer day, Jerry does that too with Twin Rivers Canoe rental

Click here to learn about Brookdale Farms Cornmaze, its fun for all ages.

Click here to learn more about Red’s Corn Maze Massacre

Jerry is the guy responsible for me getting this meat cleaver in my head last Halloween! Oh he’s a great guy! OUCH!

He has a lot to offer and my hope is that you make Brookdale Farms your family’s new destination to continue your traditions.

RROOFF!!!

Bo