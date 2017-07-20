Groups plan to train volunteers to film police interactions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are planning to train volunteers around the country on the best ways to use cell phones to record law enforcement. The goal is to discourage police misconduct in minority communities.

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council is spearheading what it’s calling the Santana Initiative. In 2015 Fieden Santana recorded the fatal police shooting of Walter Scott in South Carolina. That video was the impetus behind the police officer taking a plea agreement saying he violated Scott’s civil rights.

Kim Keenan is the MMTC’s president. She says she hopes having people willing to record police will serve as a deterrent to police misconduct.

Keenan says it may also help convict police officers who step beyond the law, or help prove they were doing their jobs correctly.