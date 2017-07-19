US appeals court tosses convictions of British ex-bankers

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has reversed the convictions of two British ex-bankers charged with conspiring to manipulate the primary benchmark for global short-term interest rates.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Wednesday that the trial of Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti improperly included evidence gained from compelled testimony in the United Kingdom.

Both men were free pending appeal.

Allen was sentenced to two years and Conti received one year in prison after their 2015 convictions.

The Justice Department had accused the former employees of Dutch bank Rabobank (RAH’-boh-bank) of trying to manipulate the London interbank offered rate, known as LIBOR (LY’-bohr).

Banks use LIBOR to borrow from one another. It affects trillions of dollars in contracts around the world, including mortgages, bonds and consumer loans.