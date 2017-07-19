Trump rages at Sessions in New York Times interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

Trump makes the extraordinary statement about Sessions in an interview with the New York Times Wednesday.

He tells the paper that Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to Russia was “very unfair to the president.”

Trump also addresses the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner for world leaders at a summit in Germany.

Trump says the brief conversation consisted of “pleasantries more than anything else,” but says the two also discussed adoption.

That’s the same topic Donald Trump Jr. says he discussed with a Russian lawyer at a meeting that has drawn criticism.