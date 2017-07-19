10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW MANY AMERICANS FEEL ABOUT ‘OBAMACARE’

After months of uncertainty, there is a sense of dread in Trump’s push to repeal the federal health care plan without replacing it.

2. TRUMP HAD SECOND CONVERSATION WITH PUTIN IN GERMANY

The U.S. president had another, previously undisclosed nearly hour-long discussion with the Russian leader at a G-20 summit dinner earlier this month in Hamburg.

3. FINAL MOMENTS OF JUSTINE DAMOND’S LIFE RECOUNTED

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911 says he was startled by a loud sound near their squad car seconds before his partner fired his weapon.

4. VENGEANCE FUELS EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS OF ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS

In a personal quest to avenge his father’s death, one Iraqi lieutenant in Mosul tells AP he has shot to death detained militants after questioning them.

5. EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON UKRAINE CYBERATTACK

The malware attack that ripped through the Eastern European country last month, disrupting health services, came close to violating international law, they say.

6. WHY BRAIN SCANS ARE NOT A BAD IDEA

New research suggests tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s may lead to changes in treatment for patients whose memory problems are hard to pin down.

7. WHO SOUGHT HELP IN ENDING SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES CRISIS

The leader of the country’s largest Muslim rebel group says IS-linked militants wanted his group to broker their possible withdrawal from Marawi, an overture he refused because Duterte will not talk to terrorists.

8. CONFLICT RETURNING TO CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

More than 300 people have been killed and 100,000 displaced in the southeastern town of Bangassou since May.

9. AUCTION OF MADONNA’S UNDERWEAR, LETTER FROM TUPAC HALTED

A judge stops the bidding for the pop star’s personal items, including a love note from the late rapper, a pair of previously worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

10. VERMONT GOVERNOR DOUBLES AS RACE CAR DRIVER

Republican Phil Scott says that when he took office he brought with him lessons of teamwork and competitiveness he learned as a winning driver at the track.