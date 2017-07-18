Seeds 5, 7 upset in 1st round of Hall of Fame tournament

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Konstantin Kravchuk and Frank Dancevic each upset a ranked opponent on Tuesday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships.

Kravchuk beat No. 5 seed Victor Estrella Burgos 6-4, 6-4 and Dancevic eliminated No. 7 Tennys Sandgren 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Sandgren and top-ranked John Isner were the only seeded Americans in the field. Isner will play Sam Groth, who faced match point and rallied past American qualifier Austin Krajicek 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3. Groth had 23 aces and 13 double faults.

The Americans lost five of the six overall singles matches on Tuesday and the Australians won three.

Sixth-seeded Lukas Lacko of Slovakia beat American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7), 6-4. Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden beat two-time Newport champion Rajeev Ram 6-1, 6-4. Australian Akira Santillan, a 20-year-old, won his first ATP main-draw match on an ace in beating American wild card Michael Mmoh 6-1, 6-2.