Lawyer: Russian developer’s staffer also at Trump Tower meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Russian developer says a company representative was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.

Attorney Scott Balber confirmed to The Washington Post and CNN on Tuesday that Ike Kaveladze (kah-veh-LAHD’-zeh) represented real estate developers Emin and Aras Agalarov (ah-gah-LAH’-rov) at the June 2016 sit-down at President Donald Trump’s namesake skyscraper.

The attorney said he has been contacted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office regarding Kaveladze’s identity.

In 2013, the Agalarovs hosted the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Trump owned the pageant.

Trump’s then-campaign chairman and his son-in-law also attended the meeting with a Russian lawyer and Russian-American lobbyist.

In emails, Trump Jr. expressed enthusiasm about meeting the lawyer who promised to deliver damaging information about Hillary Clinton.