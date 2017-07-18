Johnson & Johnson tops 2Q profit forecasts

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is reporting second-quarter net income of $3.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New Jersey, company had net income of $1.40. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.83.

The results Tuesday, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, topped Wall Street per-share expectations of $1.79.

Revenue was $18.84 billion, just shy of analyst expectations for $18.89 billion.

J&J expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.12 to $7.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $75.8 billion to $76.1 billion.

