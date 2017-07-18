Open
Close
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Yankees get Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle from White Sox

Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers

Foul! NJ gov Christie catches ball at Mets game, gets booed

Kershaw wins 15th, Dodgers top Chisox 1-0 for 10th W in row

Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident

Astros put shortstop Correa on 10-day DL with thumb injury

Spieth feeling rested, sharp in pursuit of another major

After donning Darth Vader outfit, Gonzalez becomes force

Wardrobe change: No home, road uniforms as NBA goes to Nike

Brewers catcher Vogt out at least a month with sprained knee

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.