On 1st birthday since John Glenn died, memorial plans abound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some plans to honor John Glenn didn’t fly, but that hasn’t stopped the late astronaut’s devotees from pushing forward with other ideas.

Numerous memorials and honors are being pursued as Glenn’s birthday arrives Tuesday for the first time since his death in December at age 95.

An application to place Glenn’s birthplace in Cambridge on the National Register of Historic Places was rejected. The eastern Ohio city is proceeding instead with a plaque commemorating the first American to orbit Earth.

A Glenn sculpture envisioned for the Ohio Statehouse also hit a snag. But the city of New Philadelphia is exploring placing one at Harry Clever Field, where Glenn learned to fly.

Last week, ground was broken on a John Glenn Astronomy Park near Hocking Hills State Park in southern Ohio.