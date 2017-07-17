Home plate umpire Chris Segal hit by Josh Donaldson’s bat

BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Chris Segal is remaining in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson’s bat in a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Donaldson was the third batter in the game Monday night at Fenway Park. He took a swing at a pitch from Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head, and the umpire crumpled to the ground.

Boston catcher Christian Vazquez tried to help him to his feet, but Segal went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out.

After a few minutes, Segal was smiling. Segal, who was wearing a mask and a baseball cap but no helmet, remained in the game.

Donaldson struck out swinging.