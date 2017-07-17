California judge who pocketed 2 cardholders agrees to resign

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California judge has agreed to resign after swiping two art deco-style business cardholders from a judges’ dinner in San Francisco.

The Commission on Judicial Performance on Monday announced its censure of Judge Michael S. Williams of Napa County. Williams’ resignation will take effect in December.

Williams was attending a dinner hosted by a matrimonial lawyers association in March 2016 when he took two cardholders in the art deco decor of The City Club of San Francisco. They were each worth about $30 to $50.

The commission says Williams returned the cardholders after being informed that he was caught on video.

The judge expressed remorse and said he had an “unexplainable impulse” to take the cardholders.

___

This article is corrected to show it is the Commission on Judicial Performance, not Performances.