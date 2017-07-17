Open
Monday, July 17, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Arizona flash flood kills 9 relatives celebrating birthday

Relatives demand answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter’s boyfriend

3 men indicted in New York massacre by violent street gang

Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

California lawmakers extend landmark climate change law

Jury: Railroad to pay $3.9M for train death of film worker

Health plan hinges on the young, but they’re a tough sell

Tsunami advisory canceled after Russia 7.8 earthquake

The Latest: Honolulu mayor pushing bill requiring sprinklers

