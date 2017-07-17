Open
Monday, July 17, 2017
Monday, July 17, 2017

AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Cameras turned off again for White House press briefing

2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit

Whose side are you on? Separate lawyers defend Trump, aides

US-Russia talks resume; Moscow demands dachas’ return

State official seeks to allay concerns over agency overhaul

McCain colleague says senator ‘sounding strong’ post-surgery

Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico

Obama officials meeting with Senate intelligence panel

White House meeting suggests strain between Trump, Flake

