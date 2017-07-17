AP Top Business News at 12:01 a.m. EDT
2017-07-17
Asian stocks sink as US politics weigh on market outlook
Netflix still piling up viewers — and big programming bills
No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump
Subway looking to update stores’ not-so-fresh look
Qatar: Alleged UAE hacking ‘unfortunate,’ violation of law
Trump wants new NAFTA deal to cut trade deficit with Mexico
2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now
Health plan hinges on the young, but they’re a tough sell
California lawmakers extend landmark climate change law