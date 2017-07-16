Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut, fans 12 to beat Orioles 8-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jose Quintana dazzled in his debut for the Chicago Cubs, striking out a season-high 12 in seven sharp innings to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Acquired by the World Series champions during the All-Star break from the Chicago White Sox for a playoff push, Quintana gave the Cubs exactly the kind of boost they hoped to get. The lefty ace allowed three hits, walked none and joined Matt Garza as the only pitchers in Cubs history to fan 12 in their debut.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered to help the Cubs move over .500 for the first time since June 29. The Cub hit 10 home runs during the sweep at Camden Yards.

Chicago took advantage of another wild start by Ubaldo Jimenez (4-5) and opened a 4-0 lead in the second. Willson Contreras added a career-high four hits.