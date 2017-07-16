McCarron stuns Langer to win Senior Players Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Scott McCarron shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday and took advantage of an uncharacteristic crash by three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

McCarron finished 18 under to beat Langer and Brandt Jobe by one shot. The 51-year-old McCarron made up a six-shot deficit in the final round to capture his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

The story of the day, however, was the stunning collapse by Langer. Seeking his third major win of the year, the 59-year German had a one-shot lead before dropping his tee shot in the water on No. 17. After taking the one-shot penalty, he missed a 4-footer and made a double bogey.

On 18, Langer lipped out a 6-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. He finished with a 73 that included only two birdies.

McCarron got into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine and finished with eight straight pars.