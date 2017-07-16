10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHY SENATE DELAYS HEALTH CARE REPEAL VOTE

Sen. John McCain is recovering from blood clot surgery and will be absent, in a new setback for the GOP’s push to pass the signature legislation.

2. ‘THEY HEARD A ROAR, AND IT WAS ON TOP OF THEM’

Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier describes flash floods that swept through a swimming hole in a central Arizona canyon, killing at least eight.

3. REFLECTING ON DETROIT RIOTS DEVASTATION, 50 YEARS ON

Five days of violence sparked by racial tensions left 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, some 1,400 buildings burned and over 7,000 people arrested.

4. ISRAEL REOPENS JERUSALEM HOLY SITE IN WAKE OF ATTACKS

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers visit the Noble Sanctuary following a deadly shooting last week.

5. DEMOCRATS STRUGGLE EVEN AS GOP STUMBLES

Democrats seek a unified message to help them gain ground as a Russia scandal engulfs the White House and an unpopular health-care plan wrenches Republicans.

6. WHERE CROWDS RALLY AGAINST CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans gather to vote in a symbolic rejection of President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution.

7. HOW TEXAS ‘BATHROOM BILL’ MIGHT SHAPE GOP PRIMARY CAMPAIGNS

Powerful business entities, from Apple to the NFL, call the bill discriminatory, but insurgent candidates promise to go after lawmakers who dare reject it.

8. OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR LANDAU DIES AT 89

Martin Landau also starred in the TV series, “Mission: Impossible,” and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in 1994’s “Ed Wood.”

9. AFGHAN GIRLS CLEAR HURDLES, REACH U.S. ROBOTICS COMPETITION

The team was twice rejected for U.S. visas but were finally allowed in after President Trump intervened.

10. FEDERER CLAIMS RECORD 8TH WIMBLEDON TITLE

“My heroes walked the grounds here and walked the courts here. Because of them, I think I became a better player, too,” says Federer, who turns 36 next month.