With Trump looking on, Feng leads US Women’s Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a shot birdie putt on the final hole Saturday to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Teenager Hye-Jin Choi and penennial Open bridesmaid Amy Yang were a stroke back heading in the final round of the biggest event in women’s golf — and one that had an even bigger stage with President Donald Trump in attendance for the second straight day.

Feng, from China, shot a 1-under 71 to reach 9-under 207 at the president’s Trump National Golf Club.

Choi and Yang each shot 70.

All three players are going to have Trump watching over them and probable a lot of South Korea, too, with the top six players chasing Feng all from the country.

Sung Hyun Park, the top rookie on the LPGA Tour, was 6 under after a 67.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (71), Mirim Lee (67) and Jeongeun6 Lee (73) were 5 under.

Cristie Kerr, a former Open winner and a member at this course, gave the president an American to root for with a 70 that put her at 4 under with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (72).