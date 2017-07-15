US finalizing plans to revamp cyber command

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that after months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation’s military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations. They say the intention is eventually to split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes.

Details are still being worked out, but officials say they expect a decision in the coming weeks. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter so requested anonymity.

They say the goal is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA. The NSA is responsible for collecting intelligence — a responsibility that can clash with military objectives.