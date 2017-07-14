Lawyers: Government seeking to deport Iraq War veteran

SEATTLE (AP) — An immigrant rights group is asking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to release an Iraq War veteran who has been detained for more than three months while waiting to learn whether he’ll be deported.

Chong Kim, a South Korean immigrant and green card holder from Portland, Oregon, joined the National Guard in 2005 and served in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. He came to the U.S. more than 35 years ago, at age 5, and he became a legal permanent resident in 1981.

The Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project said Friday that after Kim was honorably discharged, he struggled with homelessness, addiction and post-traumatic stress, leading to convictions for burglary and other charges in 2013 and for attempted arson last year. He’s been doing well since completing a 4½-month inpatient treatment program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs in January, the group said.

Immigration agents arrested him April 5 and brought him to a detention center in Tacoma, Washington. They plan to deport him because of his convictions. But his attorney, the immigration group’s Tim Warden-Hertz, is fighting it, saying the attempted arson conviction is not one that should prompt his deportation.

“It’s hard to imagine a more clear example of someone being a part of the country than putting their life on the line for it,” Warden-Hertz, the directing attorney of the immigration group’s office in Tacoma, said in a written statement. “While Mr. Kim has taken responsibility for his mistakes, the government refuses to see him as anything other than a list of criminal convictions.”

In an emailed statement Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not comment beyond confirming that Kim was detained “after it was determined he has a prior felony conviction in Multnomah County for” attempted arson and other charges.

The attempted arson conviction came in a special veterans court after he filled an empty beer bottle with gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at a concrete outer wall at the back of a hardware store, Warden-Hertz said. Kim only wanted to see the bottle blow up and never intended to burn the building, he said.

“It was a dumb idea, but it didn’t lead to anyone being hurt or endangered,” he said. “The damage was discoloration of paint.”

Warden-Hertz sent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a letter Thursday asking for his release pending the outcome of the deportation proceedings. The petition included letters from a clinical psychologist who detailed Kim’s success in the substance abuse program as well as from a clinical nurse manager at the Portland VA Health Care System, where Kim began working in January as a housekeeper at a cardiology and oncology unit.

“Mr. Kim demonstrated exceptional team work,” the nurse manager, Cynthia Fahy, wrote. “It was regularly reported to this manager that he often went out of his way to assist other housekeepers and nurses.”

The attorney also submitted a 2013 letter written by Kim’s team leader in Iraq, Staff Sgt. Ryan Henry Kell, of Eugene, Oregon, when Kim was facing deportation stemming from the earlier convictions. Kell described how on one mission Kim, who drove a mine-resistant vehicle, “stopped our entire squad in order to help an Iraqi national whose vehicle was on fire. Without Mr. Kim that man could have lost his livelihood or even his life.”

“War can change a person, but Mr. Kim gave selflessly of himself in order to protect and serve this nation,” Kell wrote. “I ask that you give Mr. Kim another chance and let him stay in this country that I know he loves.”

___

Follow Gene Johnson at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle