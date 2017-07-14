How hot is too hot aboard an airliner? The law doesn’t say

DENVER (AP) — A mother says her baby became dangerously overheated on a delayed flight at Denver’s airport in a case that underscores a fact of air travel in the United States: There is no government rule that says how hot is too hot when a plane is sitting on the ground.

Emily France says her 4-month-old son went limp in the sweltering cabin June 22. The baby was taken away by ambulance, and doctors say he suffered no lasting effects.

To save fuel, pilots sometimes turn off the air conditioning when a plane is awaiting takeoff. Federal regulations cover such things as air flow and, more generally, passenger comfort, but nowhere do they specify a maximum cabin temperature.

Flight attendants have long lobbied Congress to change that.