Fire rages in Honolulu high-rise apartment building

HONOLULU (AP) — More than 60 firefighters are battling a multiple-alarm fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins says Friday’s fire at Marco Polo apartments started on the 26th floor and has spread to other units.

He says paramedics are treating several injured people.

Troy Yasuda, who lives in a building across the street, was giving water to people who evacuated. He says they were choking from the smoke.

Yasuda says police are yelling through megaphones for people still inside to come down. Yasuda says some people are being carried out.

One resident who declined to give his name says he took the stairs from the 29th floor after smelling fire and seeing the blaze below from his balcony. He says there was so much black smoke he could hardly see.