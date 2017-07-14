Castmates pay tribute to late ‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith

Some former “Glee” castmates of Cory Monteith have paid tribute to the late actor on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Lea Michele posted a picture of herself with Monteith, whom she also dated, on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C.” Actress Dianna Agron did the same , calling Monteith a “wonder human.” She writes, “I miss every bit of you.”

Monteith was found dead in a Canadian hotel room on July 13, 2013. A coroner’s report blamed the 31-year-old’s death on a fatal dose of heroin and alcohol.