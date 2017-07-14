AP Top Business News at 12:27 a.m. EDT
2017-07-14
JPMorgan CEO shifts topic to politics from financial results
Modest gains push US stocks indexes to record highs
Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill
Honda unveils new Accord as midsize cars fall out of favor
Cheaper gas, wireless plans keep US inflation in check
US retail sales fall for a 2nd month as consumers pull back
Citigroup profit falls 3 percent, hurt by credit costs
Germany checking Daimler cars amid diesel emissions probe