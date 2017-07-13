Washington braces for a long, hot summer slog of politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s capital is bracing for a long, hot summer, and that’s not even counting the weather.

The White House is immersed in allegations of scandal. Congressional Republicans are ensnared in their own divisions.

Instead of movement on health care, taxes and more, legislation has stalled in the GOP-controlled Congress. This figures to produce a grim summer slog as lawmakers and the Trump administration grind it out into August and beyond.

That’s traditionally summer vacation time in Washington, D.C., when Congress goes on a five-week recess, and much of the rest of the town follows suit to escape the stultifying heat and humidity.