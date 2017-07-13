Trump visits Paris, with or without his friend Jim

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump visits France on Thursday, it’s unlikely that his friend Jim will be tagging along.

Jim doesn’t go to Paris anymore. Trump says that’s because the city has been infiltrated by foreign extremists.

Trump repeatedly talked about the enigmatic Jim while on the campaign trail, but his friend didn’t receive widespread attention until Trump became president. For Trump, Jim’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of being too complacent to the threat of terrorism.

The Jim story highlights the differences on immigration between Trump and major European leaders, including Trump’s host in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment about who Jim is or whether he is on the trip.