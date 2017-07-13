The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

12:10

Authorities say they’ve found multiple human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one of them.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said early Thursday morning that one victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Weintraub says they found all the remains in a 12.5-foot-deep common grave on a sprawling farm in suburban Philadelphia.

Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick have been missing since last week.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen. He’s being held on $5 million bail.

___

11:30 p.m.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.

The four young men disappeared last week, and police have said they suspected they were victims of foul play.

A massive search has been underway since Sunday of a sprawling farm north of Philadelphia.

The son of the property’s owners was arrested earlier Wednesday on charges he tried to sell the stolen car of one of the missing men and is being held on $5 million bond. He had been described earlier in the week by the county prosecutor as a person of interest in the investigation.

___

8:30 p.m.

About 50 students, faculty and staff have gathered at a Baltimore university’s chapel to pray for four missing Pennsylvania men, including one of the school’s students.

The missing student, Jimi Tar Patrick, is a rising sophomore at Loyola University Maryland, a Jesuit school.

The Baltimore Sun reports Director of Campus Ministry Sean Bray says the group wants to honor the request of Patrick’s grandmother to “storm heaven with our prayers for Jimi’s safe return.”

University President The Rev. Brian Linnane, says Patrick finished his freshman year “with distinction.”

Linnane says the university wants “to be with him and his family and hope for the best.”

Patrick disappeared a week ago. Three other young men disappeared Friday.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges of trying to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.

___

6:50 p.m.

The owners of the property where authorities have centered their search for four missing Pennsylvania men say they are cooperating with the investigation.

An attorney representing Antonio and Sandra DiNardo issued a statement Wednesday saying the couple sympathizes with the relatives of the missing men.

Authorities have charged the couple’s 20-year-old son, Cosmo DiNardo, with stealing and trying to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.

Police have focused their search on the family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township and have scoured the property with multiple law enforcement agencies, cadaver dogs and heavy construction equipment.

The missing men have been identified as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Patrick disappeared a week ago. The other three disappeared Friday.

___

4:45 p.m.

A judge has set bail at $5 million cash for a man now at the center of an investigation into the disappearance of four young Pennsylvania men.

The bail was set Wednesday for 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo after he was arrested on charges he had tried to sell the stolen car of one of the missing men, 21-year-old Tom Meo.

Officials say Meo’s car was found at one of his family’s properties north of Philadelphia, and still had Meo’s life-saving diabetic medicine inside.

Police have spent four days searching a farm owned by the DiNardos family for evidence of the missing men. The county prosecutor said earlier Wednesday that important evidence was found there and other locations, but that no human remains have been located.

DiNardo was first arrested on Monday on an unrelated gun charge, but his father was able to post $100,000 to have him freed.

This time, prosecutors sought a higher bond so he would remain behind bars. The DiNardos have not commented.

___

3:20 p.m.

A man authorities have called a person of interest in the search for four missing Pennsylvania men has been re-arrested, this time for allegedly stealing and trying to sell a car belonging to one of the missing men.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Wednesday that 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo is back in custody.

Weintraub says the recovered 1996 Nissan Maxima contained 21-year-old Tom Meo’s life-saving diabetic medication.

DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling farm property where authorities have focused their search, was jailed on Monday for an unrelated gun charge and released on bail Tuesday.

The other missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

___

11:20 a.m.

Authorities say they’ve recovered several pieces of evidence from a sprawling farm property and elsewhere while investigating the disappearance of four young Pennsylvania men believed to be victims of foul play.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Wednesday that some of the tips they’ve received are “bearing fruit.” He wouldn’t say what evidence has been recovered but did say it didn’t include human remains.

Police have focused their search on a farm in Solebury and have utilized several law enforcement agencies, heavy construction equipment and cadaver dogs.

Police have called the 20-year-old son of the farm owners a person of interest in the case.

The missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick disappeared a week ago. The other three disappeared Friday.

___

10:25 a.m.

Police are back for a fourth day searching a large Pennsylvania farm for evidence in the disappearance of four young men believed to be victims of foul play.

The 90-acre (0.14-square-mile) property in Solebury Township has been scoured by law enforcement agencies, heavy construction equipment and cadaver dogs.

Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo on an unrelated gun charge and called him a person of interest in the case but wouldn’t say he was a suspect in the men’s disappearance. His family owns the farm.

Court records show DiNardo was released late Tuesday after his father posted 10 percent of his $1 million bail.

The missing men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Patrick disappeared a week ago. The other three disappeared Friday.

___

12:40 a.m.

Authorities are gearing up for another day of searching a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

Cadaver dogs and heavy construction equipment were used Tuesday in the search of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

A person of interest in the case, who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge, was released Tuesday night after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

Authorities have not called 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the farmland and another property that was searched, a suspect in the case.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

Authorities say the men who went missing last week are believed to be victims of foul play.