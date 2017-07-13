Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change

A report by the Asian Development Bank says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.

The survey released Friday by the Manila-based lender paints a grim outlook for many communities in Asia, home to about 4 billion people. It’s based on the latest scientific research, with or without more aggressive efforts to curb carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

The report forecasts that Asian summer temperatures could rise by 6 degrees Celsius by 2100 if warming trends are not curbed. India suffered heat waves in 2015 and 2016 with temperatures at times around 50 C (122 F).

