Planned Parenthood head is writing ‘Inspirational’ memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, is writing an “Inspirational” memoir.

Touchstone told The Associated Press on Thursday that Richards’ book is currently untitled and scheduled for next spring. Richards, the daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, will combine personal stories with her experiences as an activist.

Richards leads the women’s health care organization during a critical time, with President Donald Trump and other Republicans calling for its federal funding to be eliminated.