Thursday, July 13, 2017
Partial list of Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Partial list of Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

1. Comedy Series: “Atlanta”; “black-ish”; “Master Of None”; “Silicon Valley”; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; “Veep.”

2. Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “House Of Cards”; “Stranger Things”; “This Is Us”; “Westworld.”

3. Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kevin Spacey, “House Of Cards”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”; Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld.”

4. Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”; Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld.”

5. Actress, Drama Series: Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.”

6. Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”; Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld.”

7. Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”; Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”

8. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”; Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Tony Hale, “Veep”; Matt Walsh, “Veep.”

9. Actress, Comedy Series: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace And Frankie”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”

10. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”; Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”; Judith Light, “Transparent”; Anna Chlumsky, “Veep.”

11. Limited Series: “Big Little Lies”; “Fargo”; “FEUD: Bette And Joan”; “Genius”; “The Night Of.”

12. Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”; Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”; Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; John Turturro, “The Night Of”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”; Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies.”

13. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”; David Thewlis, “Fargo”; Alfred Molina, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Stanley Tucci, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Bill Camp, “The Night Of”; Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of.”

14. Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”; Carrie Coon, “Fargo”; Jessica Lange, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Susan Sarandon, “FEUD: Bette and Joan.”

15. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”; Judy Davis, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Jackie Hoffman, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard Of Lies.”

