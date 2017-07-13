Partial list of Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

1. Comedy Series: “Atlanta”; “black-ish”; “Master Of None”; “Silicon Valley”; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; “Veep.”

2. Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “House Of Cards”; “Stranger Things”; “This Is Us”; “Westworld.”

3. Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kevin Spacey, “House Of Cards”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”; Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld.”

4. Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”; Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld.”

5. Actress, Drama Series: Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.”

6. Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”; Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld.”

7. Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”; Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”

8. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”; Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Tony Hale, “Veep”; Matt Walsh, “Veep.”

9. Actress, Comedy Series: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace And Frankie”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”

10. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”; Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”; Judith Light, “Transparent”; Anna Chlumsky, “Veep.”

11. Limited Series: “Big Little Lies”; “Fargo”; “FEUD: Bette And Joan”; “Genius”; “The Night Of.”

12. Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”; Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”; Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; John Turturro, “The Night Of”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”; Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies.”

13. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”; David Thewlis, “Fargo”; Alfred Molina, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Stanley Tucci, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Bill Camp, “The Night Of”; Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of.”

14. Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”; Carrie Coon, “Fargo”; Jessica Lange, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Susan Sarandon, “FEUD: Bette and Joan.”

15. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”; Judy Davis, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Jackie Hoffman, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard Of Lies.”