Jimmy Carter dehydrates while building houses in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was treated at a hospital Wednesday after becoming dehydrated while helping to build houses in Canada for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat’s CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement on Thursday that the 92-year-old Carter was “dehydrated working in the hot sun” at a build site in Winnipeg. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a project building houses in various Canadian cities.

“President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation,” Reckford said. “He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.”

CBC News reported that Carter was taken to a hospital.

Habitat for Humanity said any further updates would come from The Carter Center in Atlanta.

The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity. This week’s project building houses in several Canadian communities is the 34th time the Carters have pitched in on Habitat projects, lending a hand and their name to promote the work.

Carter was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his brain in 2015 but announced in March of the following year that he no longer needed treatment. Carter continued to volunteer for Habitat while being treated for cancer, working alongside volunteers at a home in Memphis in November 2015.

Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody contributed from Atlanta.