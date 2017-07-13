Dave Eggers writes middle-school novel ‘The Lifters’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Eggers’ next literary adventure will be for a younger crowd.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf tells The Associated Press that “The Lifters” is a fantasy novel for middle-schoolers that’s scheduled for March 27, 2018. Featuring illustrations by the team of brothers Eric and Terry Fan, the book tells of a troubled boy named Granite and a girl named Catalina who through a magic door handle introduces him to a strange new world.

It’s the first of a two-book deal with Alfred A. Knopf.

Eggers’ previous books include “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” and “What is the What.”