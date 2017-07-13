AP-NORC Poll: Three-quarters in US say they lack influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans think they have too little influence in Washington and lack confidence in the nation’s institutions. That’s from a new poll.

The findings cut across political, racial, economic and geographic lines. And that includes people who approve and disapprove of President Donald Trump.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says three-quarters of people feel they have too little influence in Washington, while lobbyists, rich people and big businesses have too much.

According to the poll, only 6 percent have a great deal of confidence in Congress and 14 percent in the executive branch, which includes the president and Cabinet.

Eleven percent of Americans say they feel the same way about the news media.