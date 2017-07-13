10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. CONFESSION IN KILLING OF FOUR MISSING PENNSYLVANIA MEN

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer’s confession to murdering four missing Pennsylvania men says they were killed separately after buying marijuana and their bodies were burned at a farm.

2. WHAT’S IN NEW VERSION OF GOP HEALTH BILL

Senate Republican leaders unveil a new health care bill to let insurers sell bare-bones coverage and maintain some taxes on the wealthy. It immediately lost two key votes, leaving the GOP none to spare.

3. TRUMP DEFENDS SON

President Donald Trump defends his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice a day after Trump’s FBI chief nominee says authorities should be advised of such meetings.

4. WHO TRUMP IS MEETING WITH

The president and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Paris, asserting they can work together toward a postwar roadmap for Syria and to enhance Mideast security.

5. HOW TRUMP’S LAWYER RESPONDED TO AN EMAILER

Attorney Marc Kasowitz used profanity and threatened the man who wrote to him. One of his four messages says: “I already know where you live. I’m on you.”

6. PROMINENT CHINESE DISSIDENT DIES

Liu Xiaobo, first imprisoned for the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize two decades later for his dogged pursuit of human rights in China, dies at age 61.

7. TWO EX- VATICAN HOSPITAL OFFICIALS CHARGED

Vatican prosecutors have indicted the former president and ex-treasurer of the Vatican-run children’s hospital for allegedly diverting money from the hospital’s foundation to pay for renovation of a top cardinal’s apartment.

8. JIMMY CARTER HOSPITALIZED

The former president is being treated for dehydration in Canada, where he’s helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity

9. FIRED VOICE OF KERMIT THE FROG SAYS HE’S ‘DEVASTATED’

The puppeteer who was fired after 27 years as Kermit the Frog says he is “devastated to have failed” Muppets founder and his mentor Jim Henson.

10. WIMBLEDON FLASHBACK: VENUS REACHES FINAL

Venus Williams reaches her ninth Wimbledon final and first since 2009 by beating Britain’s Johanna Konta.