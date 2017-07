The Latest: US envoy meets Saudi counterpart on Gulf crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s efforts to resolve the crisis between Qatar and four other Arab nations (all times local):

2 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met with his Saudi counterpart on as he looks to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states.

His trip from Kuwait to the western Saudi city of Jiddah on Wednesday follows talks the previous day with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He has also held discussions with the ruler of Kuwait, who is mediating the dispute.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and cut air, sea and land routes with it more than a month ago, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Qatar denies the allegation.

Tillerson met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on arrival in the Red Sea city. He is expected to meet with officials from the rest of the quartet later in the day before returning to Kuwait.

___

12:30 p.m.

