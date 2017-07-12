Ryan pledges action on Russia sanctions amid CIA concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he committed to passing a “strong, bold” Russia sanctions bill. Ryan’s comments Wednesday came as President Donald Trump’s spy chief voiced concerns over the legislation that aims to punish Moscow for its election meddling.

Separate remarks from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggest the Trump administration is making an eleventh hour attempt to weaken the bill that the Senate approved last month.

McCarthy says CIA Director Mike Pompeo informed him the bill would affect the “ability to do his work and his job, a few elements of it.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat, is accusing House Republicans of seeking to shield President Donald Trump from congressional oversight.