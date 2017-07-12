10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHITE HOUSE PRESSURING GOP ON HEALTH CARE

Trump says he will be “very angry” if the Republican-led Senate fails to pass a revamped health care bill.

2. NOMINEE BREAKS WITH TRUMP

The lawyer that the president picked to lead the FBI declares he does not believe the special counsel investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign is a “witch hunt.”

3. PRESIDENT HEADS OVERSEAS, TRAILING QUESTIONS

When Trump appears in public for the first time since revelations that his son met with a Russian lawyer, it will be in Paris, a city he has repeatedly derided.

4. HOW CANCER REMEDIES ARE CHANGING

A treatment for a common childhood blood cancer is on track to become the first gene therapy available in the U.S.

5. EX-PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL FOUND GUILTY OF CORRUPTION

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the highest-profile target to fall so far in a sprawling graft investigation that has jailed dozens of Brazil’s elite.

6. WHAT’S WORRYING PRIVACY ADVOCATES

If the Trump administration gets its way, U.S. citizens boarding international flights will have to submit to a face scan.

7. GIANT CHUNK SNAPS OFF ICE SHELF

One of the biggest icebergs ever recorded, a trillion-ton behemoth the size of Delaware, breaks off Antarctica.

8. ‘MONKEY SEE, MONKEY SUE’

A curious monkey with a knack for pressing a camera button is back in the spotlight as a U.S. court weighs whether an animal can hold a copyright to photo selfies.

9. KID ROCK HINTS AT SENATE RUN

The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 candidacy, though it’s news to Michigan Republicans.

10. WHICH ATHLETE MIGHT NEED A BREAK

Novak Djokovic, after being forced to retire from his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, says that an elbow injury may require a long hiatus.