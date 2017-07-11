The Latest: UN asks Iraq safeguard human rights in Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on the developments in Iraq after the prime minister declared “total victory” over the Islamic State group in Mosul (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The U.N. human rights chief is urging Iraq’s government to ensure that human rights will be respected in Mosul after the city was recaptured from the militant Islamic State group.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Tuesday highlighted Mosul’s fall as the “turning point” in the conflict against IS, but warned the group continues to subject people to “daily horrors” in its remaining strongholds such as Tal Afar and Hawijah.

He says that “horrific though the crimes of ISIL are, there is no place for vengeance.” ISIL is an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group.

Zeid, who is a Jordanian prince, cited allegations of threats of collective punishment and forced evictions in Mosul by Iraqi security forces and their allies.

Zeid also cited three years of rights violations during IS’ control of Mosul, including abuses like sexual slavery of women and girls that “have left deep scars on Iraqi society.”

___

9:30 a.m.

Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a “total victory” over the Islamic State group in the city.

At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a “civilian catastrophe,” with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the “total victory” in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.

The fight dealt a huge blow to IS’ so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighborhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.