Mayweather-McGregor set for T-Mobile after deal with Big3

Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after promoters reached an agreement with Ice Cube to move the championship game of his Big3 basketball league.

The final game of the 3-on-3 season of former NBA players will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 26, with a 4:30 p.m. Eastern start.

The Big3 said Tuesday it has reached a financial and promotional deal with MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC. Terms weren’t disclosed. Mayweather and McGregor are set to begin a four-city tour this week to promote the fight.

Mayweather will be returning from retirement to face the mixed martial arts star and UFC President Dana White had said the match would be held at T-Mobile, the largest venue in Las Vegas. But the arena had continued to list the basketball game on its schedule of events.